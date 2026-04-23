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One of the highlights is the procession of the Virgin of Remedies from her sanctuary. SUR

Programme of cultural activities gets underway as Cártama honours its patron

The festivities will continue until Sunday 26 April and includes the traditional procession of the Virgen de los Remedios, a live stock fair and music and dance performances

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:11

Cártama is currently hosting the festivities in honour of its patron, Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, a celebration that will continue until Sunday 26 April.

The festival programme includes cultural, musical and sporting activities, although among the most notable events is the procession of the Virgin of Remedies from her sanctuary to the San Pedro church to mark the patron’s feast day (24 April).

As in previous years, the fairground is located next to the ‘Nave Verde’ pavilion, while the day fair events are concentrated along Calle Rey Juan Carlos I and at the Santo Cristo park auditorium.

During the daytime, visitors can enjoy a variety of performances by musical groups and various dance academies. The programme also offers a series of night concerts on the fairground, including groups such as Asere, a tribute to Hombres G, and La Batalla del Reggaeton, among others.

A “quiet fair” is held every day from 7pm to 9pm in the fairground attractions area, allowing children with additional needs to enjoy the festivities in a more accessible environment.

In addition, the traditional livestock fair takes place from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 April, which will be located next to the fairground.

The festivities in honour of the town’s patron have been recognised as a festival of national tourist interest in Andalucía and as a festival of provincial tourist distinction in Malaga.

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surinenglish Programme of cultural activities gets underway as Cártama honours its patron

Programme of cultural activities gets underway as Cártama honours its patron