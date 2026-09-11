Planning permission for a shopping centre on Avenida Santa Clara in Alhaurín de la Torre

The company Gestora Comercial Hipersol S.L. has received approval from the local council of Alhaurín de la Torre for the planning application it submitted ... for a shopping centre in the eastern part of the town’s expansion area, specifically on Avenida de Santa Clara.

With this authorisation, work is moving forward on the redevelopment of a plot measuring 13,877 square metres, which is classified as consolidated urban land and designated for commercial use, in accordance with law 7/2021 on territorial sustainability in Andalucía and the Alhaurín de la Torre general plan.

Once this formality has been completed, the deadline for the start of the work begins to run; this is one year, as established by the local authority, with a maximum of three years for completion from the laying of the foundation stone. However, as the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, has announced, the work will be completed sooner.

10.8 Millions The project, with a budget of just under 10.8 million euros and which has already been granted a ‘conditional favourable environmental assessment’, involves the construction of a hypermarket, retail units and two underground car parks

The project, with a budget of just under 10.8 million euros and which has already been granted a ‘conditional favourable environmental assessment’, involves the construction of a hypermarket, retail premises and car parks.

As previously announced, the shop will be a Carrefour outlet and will occupy around 4,900 square metres on the ground floor of the building.

Premises

The design also includes a dozen retail units, as well as a mezzanine level and two underground car parks providing a total of around 400 spaces, including some 13 for electric vehicles.

The council anticipates the creation of a significant number of jobs and a marked improvement in the range of shops and services available, which will give a boost to this area of Alhaurín de la Torre.

Public investment

In February, a 2.7-million-euro municipal investment was launched, with Malaga provincial council contributing one million, to build a 1,700-square-metre sports facility on a plot roughly twice that size, also in Santa Clara. The facility will be named after Alberto Díaz, the Unicaja star.

The facility will have a central pitch measuring 45 by 24 metres, which will allow for the creation of three transverse pitches and one longitudinal pitch, making it possible to organise matches and training sessions simultaneously, whilst complying with the technical criteria set out in Andalusian sporting regulations.

It will be fitted with partition curtains, separate circulation areas for players and the public, changing rooms and dedicated access points for players, coaching staff and spectators. It will have permanent seating for around 350 people, with the possibility of expanding capacity using temporary seating. It will also feature an outdoor car park with around 25 spaces, including one disabled space and one with an electric charging point, as well as a bicycle parking area.

The architectural design features a layout that blends into the sporting environment, with finishes in concrete, sheet metal and glass, a single functional floor and convenient access points. The facilities will occupy a plot situated between Avenida Santa Clara and Calle Santa Bárbara, with an exit onto Calle Santa Marina de Jesús as well.

Furthermore, in this part of the urban area, a new road and pedestrian link to the A-404 was opened at the end of 2025. This road forms the bypass around the urban area of Alhaurín de la Torre and connects with the roundabout at the Ramírez stream. This is one of the municipality’s traffic black spots and lies along the section where the regional government is carrying out the road-widening works.

The road, which was partially opened to traffic in the middle of last year, had a budget of two million euros, with 1.3 million contributed by the provincial council.