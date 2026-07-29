112 incident
Man arrested after human torso found near Malaga quarry road
Guardia Civil launches murder investigation in Alhaurín de la Torre as forensic teams work to identify remains
María José Díaz Alcalá y Juan Cano
Málaga
A man has been arrested after human remains were discovered near a quarry road in Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga.
Guardia Civil officers launched an ... investigation on Tuesday morning following the discovery. Sources close to the case confirmed the remains consist of a torso, significantly complicating initial efforts to identify the victim.
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María José Díaz Alcalá
A judicial delegation attended the scene alongside forensic specialists to authorise the removal of the remains. The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where post-mortem tests will determine the cause of death, estimate the time of death and secure DNA samples.
Detectives are treating the incident as a violent death. Further details have been withheld as the investigation remains active.
The discovery follows a wave of violence in Malaga province, where five women have been found dead with signs of violence this month. The most recent incident occurred last Tuesday in Benahavís, where police ruled out gender-based violence; no arrests have been made in that case. The four other deaths were confirmed as gender-based homicides.