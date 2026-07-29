Man arrested after human torso found near Malaga quarry road

María José Díaz Alcalá y Juan Cano Málaga 29/07/2026 Actualizado a las 12:00h.

A man has been arrested after human remains were discovered near a quarry road in Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga.

Guardia Civil officers launched an ... investigation on Tuesday morning following the discovery. Sources close to the case confirmed the remains consist of a torso, significantly complicating initial efforts to identify the victim.