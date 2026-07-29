Human remains found near quarry road in Alhaurín de la Torre

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation following the discovery of human remains on Tuesday morning in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, specifically ... in the vicinity of the quarry road.

Officers are conducting initial investigations at the scene and seeking to establish the circumstances of the incident.

According to sources close to the case interviewed by this newspaper, the remains found at the scene are believed to be a person’s torso, which would initially make it difficult to identify the body.

Alongside specialists from the police, a judicial delegation has travelled to the area to remove the body and transfer it to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) in Malaga.

Forensic tests will aim to determine the cause of death, time of death and extract DNA to identify the victim.

Investigating officers say all lines of inquiry remain open. Given the early stage of the probe, hypotheses range from an accidental death - such as a hiker who suffered a fall - to foul play.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub