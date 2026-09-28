Malaga province 112: two people injured in gas explosion at chicken rotisserie in Cártama

Two people sustained injuries on Sunday morning following a gas explosion at a chicken rotisserie in the Malaga town of Cártama. The incident occurred at ... around 9.30am and caused significant damage to two neighbouring businesses.

According to sources, the victims are the owner of the establishment and a member of staff who was standing next to him at the time of the explosion. The owner has sustained the most serious injuries as he was directly hit by the blast. His condition is concerning, sources have stated.

The employee also suffered injuries and burns, although her condition is reportedly less serious.

The time at which the incident occurred prevented even more serious consequences. Early in the morning, there was still little activity in the area and there were not many people near the premises.

The force of the explosion was not confined to the interior of the establishment. The shockwave damaged the walls separating it from the premises on either side and affected the Gregorio bar and a mattress shop. A fire also broke out in the latter establishment after the flames reached the interior.

Three fire crews, alongside the Local Police and civil protection, arrived at the scene. Once they had brought the fire under control, they focused their efforts on assessing the condition of the premises and determining the extent of the damage.

The judicial police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Although initial reports suggest a gas-related explosion, the investigation will now have to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The police remained in the area throughout the morning to carry out the necessary checks while the emergency services completed their work.

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