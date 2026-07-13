Malaga's Caminto del Rey among the world's 20 most spectacular hiking routes

Pilar Martínez 13/07/2026 a las 12:32h.

The Caminito del Rey trail in Malaga province has become Spain's most internationally renowned attraction and a true magnet for visitors from all corners of the world.

According to a new international study revealing the world's most spectacular hiking routes, the Caminito del Rey has earned its place among the world's 20 best trails for trekking enthusiasts.

It is the only trail in Spain to have made it onto SportsShoes.com's list. The study has used eye-tracking technology with 200 participants worldwide, who were shown images of some of the most popular hiking routes.

According to the report's findings, the Calas de Marseille in France tops the list of the world's most breathtaking trekking routes. Located in the Calas national park between Marseille and Cassis, the trail leads hikers through a stunning landscape of white limestone cliffs plunging into idyllic Mediterranean coves with turquoise waters, offering itineraries ranging from easy half-day walks to multi-day treks.

The Plitvice Lakes in Croatia come in second place. A Unesco World Heritage Site, the park features 16 lakes connected by 92 waterfalls, with trails winding along wooden walkways over emerald waters.

Third on the list is the Lauterbrunnen Valley in Switzerland, sculpted by glaciers in the Bernese Oberland. The valley stretches beneath 72 waterfalls, with the Jungfrau peaks towering above, offering hikers spectacular views of the Alps.

The study concludes that European hiking trails occupy 13 of the top 20 spots, with the Caminito del Rey ranking 19th.

"The trail is suspended 100 metres above the Guadalhorce river. It offers breathtaking panoramic views of the limestone canyons and the surrounding waters, reflecting the lush greenery," the report says.

The US has four hiking trails on this ranking, showcasing beauty in its many forms, from the narrow canyons of Zion, in sixth place, and the waterfalls of Yosemite along the Mist Trail, in 14th, to the sea cliffs of Hawaii and the glacial peaks of Mount Rainier, both in 11th place.

Other notable routes include the world-famous Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, in Peru, in fourth position; the W Trail in Torres del Paine national park, in Chilean Patagonia, also in 11th place; and The Loop in Australia, in eighth place, which is the only route from Oceania on the list.

"What's interesting is the wide variety of trekking routes you can find: there's everything from ancient ruins to coastal trails with sea views, alpine lakes and narrow canyons. While some of these routes are must-do experiences that may require months of planning, others are a simple day trip from a big city," the study highlights.

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