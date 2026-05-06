Malaga town concerned over disappearance of 47-year-old man

The poster with information about Álvaro G., who has been missing from Alhaurín el Grande for ten days.

Irene Quirante 06/05/2026 a las 16:01h.

The residents of the town of Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga province are concerned about the disappearance of 47-year-old Álvaro G. on 27 April. His family have not been able to contact him since then.

According to sources, his phone has been switched off since he went missing, which is why his family have finally reported him missing. Both the Local Police and the Guardia Civil are conducting investigations to try to locate him.

The SOS Desaparecidos association has already taken up the case. According to the information on the organisation's poster, Álvaro is approximately 1.70 metres tall, of average build, with brown hair and a beard. What he was wearing before leaving home remains unknown.

Public cooperation could be key. If anyone has any information about Álvaro's whereabouts or sees him, they can contact 112, the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062).

They can also notify SOS Desaparecidos on 868 28 67 26 or via email info@sosdesaparecidos.es.