Malaga province road collision leaves two injured

Photo of the collision scene in the municipality of Coín, Malaga.

EP 06/07/2026 a las 13:56h.

A collision between two vehicles on the MA-3400 road in Coín (Malaga province) on Monday morning left two people injured.

The accident occurred at approximately 6.20am. The emergency services immediately notified the provincial fire brigade, the 061 emergency medical personnel, the traffic division of the Guardia Civil and road maintenance crews.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped. The two injured men, 79 and 25, were taken to the El Clínico hospital in Malaga city. For the moment, there is no information regarding their condition.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub