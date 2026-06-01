Malaga police arrest suspect in at least seven burglaries and thefts in farms and homes

SUR 01/06/2026 a las 12:33h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested a suspect in the investigation into a series of burglaries and thefts in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande.

According to the police, the detainee accessed farms and homes by jumping over fences or taking advantage of vulnerable points in the structures.

He mainly focused on stealing easily transportable items, such as gardening, plumbing and construction tools, as well as everyday personal belongings.

Property owners in various scattered areas in the municipality consistently reported the incidents. On some occasions, they were in their homes while the crimes were taking place.

The police eventually identified and arrested the suspect. According to the investigation, he was directly involved in seven property crimes.

During the operation, the Guardia Civil recovered various tools and personal belongings, which they have already returned to the rightful owners.

The suspect remains in custody without bail.