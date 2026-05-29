Malaga authorities investigate death of elderly man with head injury in Alhaurín el Grande

Juan Cano Malaga 29/05/2026 a las 09:41h.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 80-year-old man from the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande who died on Monday.

The authorities are waiting for the autopsy results that will determine whether his head injuries were the result of an assault or an accident.

When the elderly man arrived at Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce last week he was unconscious. This prevented the police from taking a statement from him before he died.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation. They are focusing on the cause of the head wounds to determine whether there was another person involved in his death.

One of the hypotheses is that someone may have assaulted the victim at his home. According to sources, the deceased had recently had a disagreement with someone.

The second line of inquiry is focusing on a possible accident involving a fall.

The institute of legal medicine in Malaga performed the autopsy on Tuesday. At this time, pending further progress in the investigation, the police have made no arrests.