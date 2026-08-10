Malaga town terrorised by young man arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft with intimidation and bodily harm

The Guardia Civil in the Malaga town of Alhaurín de la Torre arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of multiple offences he committed ... on 1 August, among them robberies, car theft at knifepoint and bodily harm.

The incidents started with several shop break-ins. The suspect forced open the doors of several establishments to steal alcoholic drinks.

A little bit after that, at around 5am, he stood by the side of the road, hunched over slightly and began asking passing cars for help. A group of young people travelling in a Seat Ibiza stopped to help him. "Help! Take me to a health centre!" he shouted.

The young people got out of the car to help him. The man then stood up and pulled out a large knife, which, according to sources, he used to threaten the victims. The frightened car occupants ran off, leaving the car behind.

According to the investigation, the suspect then got in the car and went to the house of an acquaintance of his. An argument broke out between them and the detainee pulled out the knife again. He allegedly stabbed the other man in the right hand.

Following the attack, the suspect left the scene in the stolen car, but did not get very far. Minutes later, he crashed the car into a wall, wrecking the engine beyond repair.

The perpetrator abandoned the car and continued on foot. He was injured and his clothes were covered in blood. A patrol from the Alhaurín de la Torre police station found him wandering the streets.

After identifying him as the suspect they were searching for in connection with the various offences, the police arrested him.

The suspect is now under investigation for three counts of burglary, one count of robbery involving violence and intimidation, one count of causing bodily harm with a bladed weapon and two counts of criminal damage.

According to sources SUR has consulted, he is currently not in custody.

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