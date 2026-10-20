Five dead horses found on a farm in Álora: the Guardia Civil is investigating two people

20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:12h.

The Guardia Civil, as part of the investigations carried out by officers from the nature protection service (Seprona) in the town of Coín, is ... investigating those responsible for a farm located in Álora after discovering at least five equine carcasses in various stages of decomposition.

The operation began after a report was received alerting authorities to the possible presence of several dead horses on the land, the Guardia Civil said in a press release. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers carried out an inspection, locating five carcasses and also noting several areas where the ground had been disturbed.

At least 48 live equines – including horses, mares and foals – were found on the property. According to the inspection carried out, the animals displayed particularly feral behaviour, which made it considerably difficult to approach, handle and identify them.

Those in charge of the farm stated that they did not know the exact number of animals and were unable to provide any information on the causes of death of the animals whose remains were found.

In light of the situation, the officers took immediate action with those in charge to ensure the horses were provided with water and food, thereby preventing the situation from worsening. They managed to lead 38 of them into an enclosure so that their state of health could be accurately assessed.

The Guardia Civil will monitor the animals’ condition to check on their progress and ensure compliance with the measures put in place.

Finally, the police said that the two individuals under investigation are alleged to have committed an offence of animal cruelty. The case file has been forwarded to the environmental prosecutor’s office in Malaga.