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Firefighters rescue a person trapped in an overturned car following an accident in Churriana

The 061 emergency services took the person concerned to hospital with minor injuries

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Firefighters rescue a person trapped in an overturned car following an accident in Churriana

One person was injured on Wednesday following a road accident in the province of Malaga involving two vehicles, according to a statement from the city ... council’s security department.

Accordingly, in a social media post reported by Europa Press, it was stated that officers from the Local Police and the fire service had attended a road traffic accident that occurred at around 9.45am on the Carretera de Coín, in the Churriana district.

Following the accident, a person who had been trapped inside one of the overturned vehicles was rescued by the fire service and taken by the 061 emergency medical services to hospital with minor injuries.

Finally, Europa Press said that the Local Police’s accident and incident investigation unit (GIAA) has taken charge of the investigation.

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Firefighters rescue a person trapped in an overturned car following an accident in Churriana

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Firefighters rescue a person trapped in an overturned car following an accident in Churriana