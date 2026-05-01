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Fundraiser

Amateur choir to host musical night in aid of two local charities

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society has organised an event at Alhaurín Golf on Saturday 9 May to raise funds for Age Care and Donkey Dreamland

The Tapas choir will host the charity night.
The Tapas choir will host the charity night. (TAPAS)
Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (Tapas) is hosting a charity night at Alhaurín Golf clubhouse (Alhaurín el Grande) with live music and entertainment on Saturday 9 May. Starting at 7pm, the event is hosted by local entertainer Leon Patras and has been organised to raise funds for two local charities: Age Care and Donkey Dreamland.

Along with a performance by the Tapas choir, the evening will include live music supplied by the Espresso Doble duo, and Dave Lewis, a multitalented musician and songwriter who had one of his compositions included on Van Morrison’s latest album, Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge (2026).

Access to the event is available with a donation of 17 euros.

Reservations can be made on 34+711088767 or by e-mail: info.tapassociety.com

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

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Amateur choir to host musical night in aid of two local charities

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Amateur choir to host musical night in aid of two local charities