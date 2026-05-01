Amateur choir to host musical night in aid of two local charities

Tony Bryant 01/05/2026 a las 13:18h.

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (Tapas) is hosting a charity night at Alhaurín Golf clubhouse (Alhaurín el Grande) with live music and entertainment on Saturday 9 May. Starting at 7pm, the event is hosted by local entertainer Leon Patras and has been organised to raise funds for two local charities: Age Care and Donkey Dreamland.

Along with a performance by the Tapas choir, the evening will include live music supplied by the Espresso Doble duo, and Dave Lewis, a multitalented musician and songwriter who had one of his compositions included on Van Morrison’s latest album, Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge (2026).

Access to the event is available with a donation of 17 euros.

Reservations can be made on 34+711088767 or by e-mail: info.tapassociety.com