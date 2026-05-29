Riverside revamp for Álora town with a new footpath on the banks of the Guadalhorce river

The Guadalhorce river is regaining prominence in Álora, not as a mere waterway flowing past this Malaga town, but as a central feature for walks, ... connectivity and scenic beauty.

Álora town hall is constructing a new footpath between the El Puente and Los Caballos neighbourhoods as part of the wider project that is the Guadalhorce river's 'green corridor'.

This action will create almost two kilometres of riverside walkways, thereby reclaiming a previously less accessible stretch of riverbank for public use.

The project, funded by the provincial authority (Diputación de Málaga) at a cost of 662,110 euros, is scheduled for completion on 2 June.

Álora's mayor Francisco Martínez Subires visited the construction site, accompanied by architect Pedro Morillas and the site manager to check on project progress. Prodesur Construcción y Proyecto S.L. is the company building the footpath and more.

The path will run parallel to the Guadalhorce river between the El Puente and Los Caballos neighbourhoods. In total, the project covers an area of 37,400 square metres and a length of 1,870 metres, with the aim of creating a pedestrian route that improves connectivity between both areas and expands the walking spaces along the riverbank.

The project involves more than simply creating a path. It involves earthworks, excavation and trenching to prepare a stabilised earthen surface, with concrete slabs planned for certain sections along the route.

The aim is to adapt the route to terrain conditions and ensure that the path can be used safely and continuously.

One of the most important aspects of the project concerns the sections located on flood-prone land. In these areas, the ground is being stabilised to reinforce the path's resistance to potential flooding or water accumulation.

In addition, on part of the dirt path, a rockfill embankment is being constructed with limestone blocks, placed by a backhoe on grapple tracks.

This work will stabilise the most vulnerable points of the path and protect it in those areas where proximity to the river requires a more robust solution.

The work will be completed with protective elements in the footbridge area, consisting of Nordic pine railings on an earthen surface, designed to blend seamlessly into the landscape.

The Guadalhorce 'green corridor'

This new footpath is part of the Guadalhorce 'green corridor' (corredor verde), an initiative that aims to organise and enhance spaces along the river, improve footpaths and create new recreational uses within the municipality.

In the case of Álora, the connection between El Puente and Los Caballos will add a pleasant walking trail along the riverbank and strengthen the connection between the town centre, the surrounding neighbourhoods and their natural environment.

This project comes at a time when many inland municipalities are turning their attention to their rivers, streams and rural paths as spaces for leisure, health and simply getting around more.

In Álora, the Guadalhorce river is an essential part of the landscape and the municipality's identity but, for years, many of its banks have functioned more as a boundary than as a place to just hang around or go for a stroll. This new footpath aims to change that.

With this project, the river will cease to be merely a background feature and will become an integral part of the daily lives of residents and visitors alike.

The path will enable people to walk alongside the Guadalhorce, connecting two points within the municipality and opening a new door to enjoying an environment that forms part of Álora's agricultural and landscape heritage.