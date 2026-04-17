Alhaurín de la Torre approves an urban development plan with financial compensation worth over 500,000 euros On the 115,000-square-metre plot, more than 35,000 square metres are reserved for open areas, green zones and facilities

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 17 April 2026, 12:40 Share

With the recent announcement of a project that will increase the number of subsidised housing units in Alhaurín de la Torre, resulting from the sale of a municipal plot to a developer in Torrealquería, the council has announced a new urban growth that will increase the number of homes in the town. However, for the moment there is no mention of the possibility of facilitating the construction of subsidised units that would allow for more affordable prices.

After receiving final approval from the council plenary, a planning amendment affecting the so-called sector SURO-EN-02 has been approved. This concerns the El Peñón plot, which, although it has the same name, is not related to this neighbourhood. The area in question is located between the El Cordobés and Capellanía developments, to the south of the A-404 road, and covers 115,000 square metres.

The permitted development includes the construction of 196 dwellings and land reserves for public facilities, including more than 30,300 square metres for open areas and green zones, as well as nearly 5,800 square metres for facilities.

In exchange for giving the green light to this partial development plan, financial compensation worth more than half a million euros is established for the developers in favour of the town hall. Specifically, 283,643.60 euros corresponding to urbanisation works previously carried out by the local authority, together with more than 241,000 euros linked to commitments set out in a previous agreement and updated in line with the consumer price index. Likewise, the transfer of land equivalent to several semi-detached plots is set out in writing or, alternatively, its financial compensation, although this aspect will need to be defined at a later stage.

525,000 Euros

These changes to local urban planning have passed the mandatory sector-specific reports and the various administrative procedures. The approved proposal includes agreements to arrange payment of the amounts mentioned, notification to the property owners and registration of this parcel in the municipal planning register.

As a precedent for this measure, one can cite the one approved in 2025 for Las Paredillas, when the local authority gave the green light to an amendment of the general plan under which 11,800 square metres of open space and 5,800 square metres for road infrastructure are ceded to the municipality: this also opens the door to the construction of 49 homes, which will be added to the 21 already existing.