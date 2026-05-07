Alhaurín el Grande prepares programme of festivities to celebrate feast of San Isidro

Tony Bryant 07/05/2026 a las 10:11h.

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced the programme of events organised for the festivities of San Isidro Labrador, whose feast day will be celebrated in the district that bears his name on Friday 15 May.

The Eucharistic service in honour of the patron saint of farmers and labourers will be officiated at 7pm by parish priest Andrés Merino, with music provided by the choir of the brotherhood of Nuestra Señora de Gracia.

The programme includes a market selling gastronomic and artisan products, live cooking demonstrations, the annual garden produce competition with its corresponding prize-giving ceremony, dance performances by students from the Pepa Manzanares academy and live music supplied by the group Son y Compás.

In addition, there will be various activities for children throughout the afternoon, as well as a food and drink stall run by the Alhaurín sports club.

This festival is deeply rooted in the municipality’s rural tradition and combines the essence of the countryside with community spirit, while paying tribute to one of the most revered figures in the local festive calendar.