Alhaurín el Grande mayor lashes out at resident for throwing rubbish outside bins

Julio J. Portabales Alhaurín el Grande 20/05/2026 Actualizado a las 13:39h.

The mayor of Alhaurín el Grande, Anthony Bermúdez, has expressed his anger on social media after a woman left rubbish outside containers that municipal workers had just cleaned.

The mayor of the Malaga province town shared a video showing rubbish on the ground next to the designated container area. He described this act a lack of civic responsibility.

The video shows a woman, her face pixelated, unloading various items of waste from a vehicle and leaving them on the ground next to the container area.

"And what do we call this?" begins the message Bermúdez posted. "This young woman couldn't think of anything better to do than empty all the rubbish she'd accumulated at home and throw it on the ground," the mayor says in his post.

Bermúdez defended the work that the municipal cleaning services do. In his message, he writes: "Perhaps it would be a good idea to scatter three or four bins in front of her house and use it as a dump."

The mayor's post says that the incident will have consequences. "For starters, she will receive the corresponding fine," it states.

Littering outside designated areas has a negative impact on the town's image. The town hall reiterates the need to respect basic rules of coexistence, use the containers correctly and respect others' work.