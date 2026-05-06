Alhaurín el Grande equine shelter auctions two unique paintings donated by local artists

Tony Bryant 06/05/2026 a las 11:56h.

The Arch rescue centre in Alhaurín El Grande is auctioning two paintings that were gifted to the equine charity by two local artists. The donations will help the centre raise urgent funds needed to keep the facility running after an “exceptionally expensive few months”.

One of the pieces is by Ukrainian artist Anna Bondar, an acclaimed contemporary painter who has exhibited in exhibitions in Ukraine and the United States, and more recently, in Marbella. Her work has been sold to private collectors in Ukraine, the UK, Hungary, Ireland and the USA.

Bondar said she donated the piece – ‘In the beginning there was trust’ - because horses are very important to her. “Horses are not just part of my life - they shaped me through riding, through silence and through trust,” she said.

The other piece is by Janette Lockett, an artist who has long been admired for her striking equestrian paintings and prints. Lockett has had a lifelong passion for horses and has previously donated some of her work to Arch. Titled ‘Kite’, the piece comes with a signed authenticity certificate.

Print donated by Janette Lockett. (SUR)

Spokesperson for the shelter Jean Joss said: “These paintings will appeal to those with a passion for horses and we are asking our followers to bid for them. We are inviting donations separately for each piece and the highest offer will secure the painting.”

Offers can be sent via email to donations@horserescuespain.org or on WhatsApp +34 711070099 until 31 May. Information can also be found on the shelter’s Facebook page: Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos.