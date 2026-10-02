Malaga province to get new electricity substation in a few years

The Spanish government announced on Thursday that it would build a new electricity substation in Malaga province in the coming years.

Malaga and other Andalusian ... provinces are suffering from unmet electricity demands, which directly impacts housing and other projects. More than 140 residential, commercial, industrial and logistics projects in Malaga are at a standstill and the province's capacity remains at zero.

Following a meeting with the government's representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, state energy secretary Joan Groizard reported that the draft electricity network plan up to 2030, which is expected to be approved before the end of this year, provides for two new substations for the province and the expansion of a third.

He confirmed the construction of a new substation for Malaga city: Málaga Centro. The city council and the regional government now have to pick the optimal site for this 220-kilovolt substation, which will supply power to the city's new residential developments and port projects.

There will be another new substation in Antequera, which will supply power to the dry port. The third project involves the expansion of the Cártama substation to cater for new developments in the Guadalhorce area and the growth of the TechPark.

"For the first time, the planning of the electricity grid is taking demand into account, that is to say, industries, households and urban and industrial developments seeking to connect to make the most of the competitive renewable energy we have in Spain and in Andalucía, in particular, which will receive one in every five kilometres of the new electricity grid rolled out under this plan. It is the region receiving the most investment in the whole of Spain," Groizard said.

He, however, admitted that it will be several years before these projects can become a reality. In the immediate future, the province is still awaiting the commissioning of two substations from the previous planning.

One of these is the Benahavís substation, held up by a dispute involving the owners of land for the installation of some pylons. A Supreme Court ruling has already given the green light for the land to be occupied, but it is now up to the High Court of Justice of Andalucía to order the enforcement of that ruling.

Groizard, however, believes that this already built substation can become operational "very quickly, in a matter of months".

The other substation yet to be built is the one in Mijas, which, as Groizard stated, is still awaiting all the necessary environmental permits from the regional government. "It has been under review by the regional government for a couple of years, so we understand that the process is very close to completion, which will allow Red Eléctrica to begin work," he said.

In March this year, the government approved measures to improve electricity capacity, but this has not had the desired effect in Malaga province so far. Groizard, however, believes that the outcome will soon reach Malaga, increasing capacity.

"The Spanish government has introduced the regulations, removed the financial constraints and put the plans on the table. We now need the involvement of both the distributor and the regional government of Andalucía to ensure these measures have the effect we are seeking," he stated.

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