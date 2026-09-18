A girl from Morocco and another from Honduras need foster families in Malaga so they can undergo heart surgery

The NGO Infancia Solidaria has issued two urgent appeals to find, as soon as possible, two foster families for two girls: one aged eight from ... Morocco, and a 13-year-old from Honduras, both of whom suffer from heart conditions and require surgery at the maternity and children's hospital in Malaga city.

Both girls will be accompanied by their mothers, so each family will be hosting two people for a period of approximately three months, although this will depend entirely on the medical requirements of the treatments and the after-effects of the operations. In fact, they will not return to their home countries until the doctors give the all-clear.

The youngsters will arrive in the first half of October. Those interested can contact the NGO by email at manolo@infanciasolidaria.org or via WhatsApp on 636360591.

Infancia Solidaria coordinator Manuel Cano has urged contacts to share the message with friends and family.

Treatment

The stay of these two little girls coincides with the arrival of a boy from Mauritania (West Africa), who is also here to be treated at the hospital, Cano said. “Both will be coming for treatment - almost certainly to undergo surgery for heart conditions - as they cannot be operated on in their own countries; there is no possibility of carrying out such procedures there, because they lack both the technical and human resources,” he explained to SUR.

The length of stay depends largely on the success of the operation and treatment, and on the recovery period

Cano pointed out that the NGO has the support of Casares council, which in recent years has recognised the work of Infancia Solidaria with the Blas Infante Casares Solidario award. The award comes with a cash prize which the NGO has used to cover the costs of various stays for children requiring surgery in Malaga. He also thanked the regional government’s cooperation fund, the body to which candidate children are proposed and which must approve their visit to the Costa del Sol.

“We hope that everything goes well and that they return home happy,” Cano said. “We are looking for families who don’t mind having two people staying with them; the girls are coming with their mothers and may be staying with them for the three-month period,” he added.

The coordinator of the NGO pointed out that, although they arrive with a diagnosis from their country of origin, it is confirmed here - a process that takes a few days. "Then there is the time for the operation and recovery, which usually lasts between seven and ten days, unless there are any complications, and a further month is needed before the child can return home following the final check-up to ensure they are well,” he concluded.