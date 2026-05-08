Fuengirola traffic: collision between two vehicles causes traffic disruptions on A-7 motorway during rush hour

The traffic jam on the A-7 motorway in Fuengirola on Friday morning.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga 08/05/2026 a las 10:24h.

Two road accidents disrupted traffic in the Costa del Sol during rush hour this Friday morning.

A collision between two vehicles generated a five-kilometre traffic jam on the A-7 motorway in Fuengirola, in the direction of Cadiz. The accident occurred at kilometre 1018 at around 7.30am

The traffic authorities had to close two lanes and open an alternative route via the service road to facilitate traffic flow.

According to the emergency services, there is one injured person, to whom paramedics have attended at the scene.

The other incident on Friday morning happened at around 7.45am, when a car and a motorcycle collided on the MA-20 road in Malaga city, just before the Carlos Haya false tunnel, in the direction of Marbella.

According to 112 sources, it was a side collision in which the motorcyclist may have even crashed into the guardrail. Whether there are any serious injuries, however, remains unknown for the moment.

The incident caused a one kilometre traffic jam.