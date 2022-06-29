Five arrested for death of a man from Mijas, who was shot in the head and found next to a blazing car Searches were carried out and arrests made at premises in Chierry (France), in Benalmádena and Alhaurín el Grande, and in Guadiaro, San Martín del Tesorillo and Chiclana, in Cadiz province

Five people have been arrested by Spain's Guardia Civil police in connection with the murder of a Dutch man who lived in Mijas and whose body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadiz) in January. The position of the body, a few metres from a burning car, suggested that this had been a revenge attack, the authorities said in a statement.

Officers involved in the investigation concluded that the five who have now been arrested had participated in the killing in different ways, and it was connected with the Dutch mafia.

The suspects are believed to have driven the vehicle to Chiclana and set fire to it there to hide any evidence that might link them to the killing. After forensic experts inspected the location of the body and the car, they came to the conclusion that it had been the work of professional criminals.

The victim appears to have been involved in the trafficking of hashish on the Costa del Sol, the Netherlands and France. The five who have been arrested had travelled from the Netherlands to Malaga, where they rented the car which they later destroyed.

The man was found by a woman walking her dog on 15 January in the Pago del Humo area, and she immediately alerted the emergency services. When the victim was identified, the police found that he had been reported missing at Fuengirola police station

Searches

Searches were carried out and arrests made at premises in Chierry (France), in Benalmádena and Alhaurín el Grande, and in Guadiaro, San Martín del Tesorillo and Chiclana, in Cadiz province. Two of those arrested are accused of carrying out the killing, belonging to a criminal organisation and illegal possession of weapons. The other three are suspected of covering up the crime.