Firefighters rescue man after fall into 20-metre-deep gorge in Almogía

A 51-year-old man was rescued by the emergency services on Sunday, 29 May, after falling into a gorge some twenty metres deep in the Malaga town of Almogía, according to the 112 Andalucía coordination centre.

The alarm was raised at around 7pm when a caller reported that a middle-aged man had fallen down the gorge next to a rural road in the Borreguero area. The victim had been unable to make his own way out and was trapped.

Crews from the Malaga provincial fire brigade, Guardia Civil officers and health workers attended the incident and the 51-year-old injured man was rescued and carried to a waiting ambulance, which transferred him to Malaga’s Regional Hospital for medical attention.