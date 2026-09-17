Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail suspended due to breakdown

Malaga province starts Thursday without a high-speed train service. All three operators (Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo) cancelled all early morning trains due to a ... breakdown at Antequera Santa Ana.

Adif, Spain's railway infrastructure manager, has reported a fault affecting the signalling systems at Antequera Santa Ana, bringing high-speed rail traffic between Malaga, Cordoba and Madrid to a standstill.

The disruption also has an impact on the services between Granada, Antequera and Madrid, as well as the regional services between Seville and Malaga and Seville and Granada.

Technical sources provided further details, saying that a fire had damaged the electrical power supply to the station's interlocking system. These are the systems that control the points, allowing trains to be routed from one track to another. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Adif staff are already working on site to repair the fault as quickly as possible. However, there is currently no estimate of how long the disruption will last, as the technical problem is considered serious.

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