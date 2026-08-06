Taylor Wimpey backs Manilva and will invest 63 million in a development comprising 153 homes

Taylor Wimpey Spain has announced the construction of a residential development comprising 153 homes, representing an investment of 63 million euros.

It will be named ... Grand Bay and will be located in Manilva, a town that “is establishing itself as the natural extension of the corridor formed between Marbella and Estepona”, according to the developer.

The average house price in the town has risen by 15 per cent over the past year, with the average price per square metre standing at 3,106 euros last June – an "all-time high" achieved through increases far steeper than those seen in Marbella (a year-on-year rise of 7.6 per cent) and Estepona (up 10.8 per cent), according to data from the Idealista website cited by Taylor Wimpey Spain, which concludes: “Residential growth on the Western Costa del Sol continues to spread towards Manilva.”

Despite this trend, the property developer emphasises that the town’s prices remain "more competitive than those of the main residential destinations in the surrounding area", with Sotogrande 19 points higher (an average price of 3,842 euros per square metre) and being 28 per cent and 45 per cent cheaper than in Estepona (4,329 euros) and Marbella (over 5,600 euros).

"This difference, combined with its location between the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar, enables Manilva to establish itself as an alternative within an increasingly broad residential market,” the company explains.

Furthermore, they highlight the population growth the town has experienced over the last decade (up 25.2 per cent to 18,044 inhabitants, according to the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography) and its international character, given that more than 7,000 people – 39 per cent of the total – are foreign nationals, and of these, one in three is British.

House prices in Manilva have risen by 15 points over the past year, but they remain much cheaper than in Estepona and Marbella

For Taylor Wimpey Spain, these figures show that the town is not only “one of the coastal municipalities with the strongest international presence”, but that “its scope” extends “beyond the holiday sector”.

It also highlights that this residential dynamism is underpinned by “a range of leisure and services linked to the Mediterranean lifestyle” and that “the beaches of Punta Chullera, Cala Sardina and La Duquesa, the marinas at Sotogrande and La Duquesa, the golf courses and the natural areas allow residents to combine a peaceful living environment with activities all year round”.

Terraces, communal areas and prices

Set against this backdrop is Grand Bay, a development featuring homes facing south-east and south-west, all with terraces and, in certain types of property, private gardens or sun terraces.

Many of the units will also boast unobstructed views of the Mediterranean. The residential complex will include swimming pools, extensive landscaped areas, a fitness centre, an underground car park and storage rooms within a gated community.

The homes will have an energy rating of A, a feature which, according to Taylor Wimpey Spain, "is attracting increasing interest among buyers due to its link to energy consumption, comfort and maintenance costs".

Grand Bay will feature a swimming pool and landscaped areas. (SUR)

Handover is scheduled for November 2027, and prices, excluding tax, start at 390,000 euros for a two-bedroom property and 520,000 euros for a three-bedroom property.

“With Grand Bay, Taylor Wimpey Spain is strengthening its presence on the western Costa del Sol and is contributing to the growth of a municipality that still has scope for development and offers lower prices than neighbouring markets”, whilst “Manilva is thus emerging as the continuation of a residential corridor that began to take shape in Marbella, extended towards Estepona and is now finding a new centre of expansion alongside Sotogrande”, the company summarises.