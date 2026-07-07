Stretch of AP-7 motorway in Estepona closes due to lorry fire

Photo from the fire on the AP-7 motorway near Estepona.

Irene Quirante 07/07/2026 a las 14:29h.

A lorry carrying vehicles caught fire, forcing the closure of the AP-7 motorway near Estepona, on Monday. The driver reportedly required medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The first calls came in at around 1pm, reporting a lorry carrying several cars on fire at kilometre 1,068. The emergency services immediately dispatched firefighters, the National Police, the Guardia Civil's traffic unit, the road maintenance service and the emergency medical service.

Witnesses said that the flames had spread to a nearby field, although the National Police informed 112 that they had the situation under control.

The traffic authorities said that, despite the road closure, one of the lanes had remained open, alleviating the traffic jam that had formed on the Algeciras-bound carriageway.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub