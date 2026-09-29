Two arrested over 9,000-euro watch theft at Sotogrande golf club

Guardia Civil officers from Algeciras, in Cadiz province, have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of stealing a high-end watch worth approximately ... 9,000 euros from a golf club in Sotogrande.

The theft took place at the club's premises in the municipality of San Roque. The suspects allegedly stole a beach bag containing personal belongings, bank cards, 2,800 euros in cash and the watch, according to the Guardia Civil.

The investigation began after the victim reported the theft. Officers identified the two suspects and the vehicle they allegedly used to leave the scene, then traced them to a holiday rental apartment in the Malaga municipality of Casares.

One suspect resisted arrest

Officers set up a surveillance operation around the property, which ended with the arrest of the two suspects. One of them put up violent resistance and had to be subdued by the officers involved in the operation.

After officers brought the situation under control, they searched the apartment with prior judicial authorisation. They found part of the stolen cash inside.

The two detainees and the case papers were handed over to the courts in Estepona, in Malaga province.

The Guardia Civil is continuing its investigation in an attempt to recover the watch and the other stolen belongings that have not yet been located.