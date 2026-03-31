Oasis Raid charity rally across the African continent will again start in Estepona Now in its 15th year, the event will feature nearly 50 vehicles that will leave the Costa del Sol town on 2 April and travel across Morocco to deliver second-hand prescription glasses to people with limited access to healthcare

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 15:36 Share

Estepona will once again host the official start of the Oasis Raid 2026 charity rally on Thursday 2 April.

The motoring and navigation event combines adventure with a strong charitable focus and pays tribute to the great overland expeditions and historic rally raid races that are a unique format in Africa.

The rally, organised by Motor Adventure S.L, in collaboration with the town hall, begins at 9am, when participating vehicles will arrive at a designated area next to the exhibition and conference centre. The cars will remain on display until 1pm, when the participants will head towards the port of Algeciras, before crossing to the African continent.

Now in its 15th year (the 9th to start in Estepona), the event will feature nearly 50 vehicles across two categories. The ‘Raid’ category includes smaller-engine vehicles registered during the 1980s and 1990s, while the ‘All-Road’ category is made up of SUVs and 4x4 vehicles. Over the course of eight days, the caravan will travel across Morocco, following a specially designed route that will test both the drivers’ skill on sand terrain and the reliability of their vehicles.

A key pillar of the rally is its commitment to supporting disadvantaged communities in the Moroccan regions through which the rally passes. This year, the event will focus on its new main charitable campaign, ‘MILyDOSgafas’ (one thousand and two pairs of glasses), which will deliver second-hand prescription glasses and sunglasses to people with limited access to healthcare in several Moroccan communities. A specialised optometry team will also carry out eye examinations, providing people with glasses suited to their needs and helping to significantly improve their quality of life.