Estepona town hall prepares the construction of 316 subsidised housing units

Estepona town hall is making progress in its plan to build subsidised housing (VPO) and thus facilitate access to the property market for citizens facing ... the greatest difficulties. The municipal government is working on two projects that will involve the construction of up to 316 properties, which are currently at different stages of development.

On the one hand, the May full council session will give the green light to the declaration of special interest for the construction of a total of 117 subsidised housing units, for which the corresponding building permit is being processed, as announced by the municipal government. The 117 homes are divided into two developments, one of 84 and the other of 33.

In addition to this project, the council is finalising the preparation of a tender document for two other municipal plots where 199 subsidised housing units of general and special schemes can be built in the area of Camino de Cortes Norte. The document, according to the town hall, "is in its final phase, which will allow the tender to be opened shortly".

This tender will have “special characteristics”, so the municipal government has decided that the award criteria will prioritise both the lowest bid price for the acquisition of the land and the lowest final price for the buyers of those homes.

Other VPO projects

In addition to these projects, the council approved in February the compatibility of use for a total of 36 municipal plots that can be used for the construction of subsidised housing. This has been made possible thanks to the council’s adoption of Decree-Law 1/2025 on urgent housing measures, approved by the regional government of Andalucía, to promote the construction of social housing. Based on the parameters set out in Estepona's general urban development plan (PGOU), a total of 738 homes could be built on the aforementioned land, which is distributed throughout the municipality.

The council has made six plots of land available to the central government for 109 dwellings

Estepona town hall has also approved the provision to the central government of six municipal plots of land with the capacity to build 109 subsidised housing units. These are plots of land with uses compatible with social housing projects located in areas such as Casas del Padrón, Llanos de la Boladilla and Camino de Cortes. The municipal proposal responds to the recent announcement made by the Spanish government to mobilise up to 23,000 million euros in public and private funds to boost housing supply, and to finance the construction of 15,000 units per year in Spain through the 'Spain grows' fund.

Alongside this, the council continues to work on other urban development projects to combat the problem of access to the property market, which will allow the construction of 300 subsidised housing units in Camino de Monterroso and a further 800 VPOs in the Guadalobón and Arroyo Vaquero areas.