Estepona starts construction of a velodrome with football and rugby facilities

Estepona town hall has begun work on the construction of a velodrome arena, which will include facilities for cycling, 11-a-side football and the ... first rugby facilities in the town.

The sports arena, located next to the Monterroso stream and Camino de las Mesas, also envisages the creation of a peri-urban park with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres, which will house a sloping track for cyclists (velodrome), as well as a state-of-the-art artificial turf pitch to host both rugby and 11-a-side football matches.

This oval-shaped cycling stadium will feature stands arranged across multiple levels with an initial capacity of 1,000 spectators. The complex will also include toilets, changing rooms, a gym, offices and storage spaces.

The infrastructure is located on a plot of land in the northwest of the municipality. The first phase of construction will be to provide the land with the corresponding basic services of water, drainage and electricity.

The dimensions of the pitch have been defined according to the criteria established in the regulations on sports facilities and spaces (NIDE), drawn up by the Spanish sports council (CSD), which includes the technical conditions necessary for the practice of both football and rugby. Similarly, the design of the cycling track complies with the specifications set out in the UCI cycling sport regulations.

The works were awarded to UTE Parque Estepona for 3,652,569.85 euros. The company presented an improvement which meant a reduction in the initial execution period, meaning the total duration of the works will be nine months.

Subsidised housing and connection to Parque Ferial

In the same area, the council is working on a new project aimed at integrating the Monterroso stream into the town, creating an urban area for citizens which will be connected to the trade fair and sports park, as well as to the urban centre of the town.

Furthermore, the development of this area will be accompanied by the construction of subsidised housing. In this sense, the town hall is working on the administrative procedures to carry out a planning modification which will allow land to be obtained for the construction of 300 subsidised housing units (VPO) in the Monterroso area.

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