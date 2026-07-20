Estepona sexual violence victim records her assailant and helps identify him

Juan Cano 20/07/2026 a las 11:16h.

The National Police have arrested in Marbella a young German on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in Estepona on 24 June. They were able to identify him thanks to a short video the victim had managed to record.

On the night of the incident, the victim met the suspect and two of his friends, who invited her for drinks at their flat. The four young people were having dinner in the living room when the man suggested they go to a bedroom to have sex, according to sources.

The victim initially agreed, but changed her mind when she saw the suspect lock the door. A struggle ensued, during which the young woman managed to grab her mobile phone and record a short video showing the man's face. She then broke free and ran to the window, where she leaned out and screamed for help.

The man allegedly grabbed her, closed the window and took her back to the bed, where he began to sexually assault her, as per the victim's account. The woman continued resisting and eventually escaped from the flat.

Outside, she encountered the building's security guard, who had come to the scene after hearing her scream.

When the National Police arrived at the scene to assist the victim, the alleged assailant and his two friends were no longer present. The video the woman had recorded helped them identify him.

The arrest happened in Marbella. According to sources, the suspect and his friends were preparing their bags to go to the airport and catch a flight back to Germany three hours later. During his holiday in Spain, the suspect had been reported by the police for document forgery.

As the High Court of Justice of Andalucía has confirmed, the court of first instance of Estepona has ordered his imprisonment.

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