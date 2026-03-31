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Sergiy Onyshchulk and Manuel Lucas, at the Dresden orchid conference with Estepona's top award. SUR.
Nature

Estepona Orchidarium wins second prize at world-leading event for orchid lovers in Germany

The orchid house and botanical park in this Costa del Sol town has also been selected as one of the four elite orchid trails worth experiencing in Andalucía from 30 March to 6 April

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 11:40

The German city of Dresden became the orchid capital of the world from 26 to 29 March this year as host city for the 24th World Orchid Conference, the largest international event for the sector. In this prestigious setting, the Estepona Orchidarium achieved remarkable recognition by winning second prize in the world championship, consolidating its position as one of Europe's leading centres for orchids.

The Estepona delegation at Dresden was led by its technical director, Manuel Lucas García, along with team members Anatoli Minzatu and Sergiy Onyshchuk. The delegation was also present at the joint stand for the European Orchid Council, "where they showcased both the Orchidarium itself and the rich botanical diversity of Malaga province", according to sources from the delegation.

In addition to the institutional presence, the conference also featured a competition showcasing specimens cultivated at the Estepona facilities, as well as plants provided by collaborator María José Muñoz. Both Muñoz and Manuel Lucas formed part of the international jury responsible for evaluating the finest orchids from all over the world.

Furthermore, in his capacity as secretary-general of the European Orchid Council, Lucas has participated in scientific meetings with international experts to promote conservation projects and has moderated specialised debates such as the one dedicated to the Bulbophyllum genus. Moreover, he has chaired both the board of directors and the assembly of members of this European body and has been involved in initiatives aimed at improving knowledge transfer between researchers.

Post-event visit to the Orchidarium

In Dresden, nearly 500 specialists and over 50,000 visitors gathered for the parallel exhibition. Among the conference activities were lectures, scientific activities, botanical art exhibitions and social gatherings, including the traditional Orchid Night and gala dinner where the awards were presented.

Recognition of the role played by Estepona's Orchidarium in orchid circles was made complete when the town was selected as one of the four international orchid trails for conference participants and visitors to see. These routes run from 30 March to 6 April, positioning this botanical haven on the Costa del Sol as a world leader in conservation, cultivation and research.

According to the Estepona Orchidarium itself, the programme for these dates includes observation of around 30 species of wild orchids and numerous natural hybrids, guided by renowned specialists such as Manuel Becerra, José Antonio Díaz and Damián Quintana.

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surinenglish Estepona Orchidarium wins second prize at world-leading event for orchid lovers in Germany

Estepona Orchidarium wins second prize at world-leading event for orchid lovers in Germany