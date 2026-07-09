Estepona hosts inauguration of Meliá Collection's first five-star hotel on the Costa del Sol

CEO of Meliá Hotels International Gabriel Escarrer (centre), next to the mayor of Estepona, cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the hotel.

Pilar Martínez 09/07/2026 a las 11:21h.

The Meliá hotel chain has just opened a new establishment on the Costa del Sol with the inauguration of Hacienda del Mar in Estepona.

The exclusive five-star hotel marks the arrival of unique luxury brand Meliá Collection in the province. The hotel combines Mediterranean relaxation in over 130 rooms and suites, fine Andalusian cuisine and a 45,000-square-metre botanical oasis overlooking the sea.

The chain has invested 12 million euros in the project, further solidifying Estepona's position on the map of ultra-luxury tourism. The average price per night at the new hotel is over 600 euros.

Around 350 guests attended the grand opening, a lavish event graced by the presence of CEO of Meliá Hotels International Gabriel Escarrer and Mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano.

Among the celebrity attendees were influencers and celebrities such as Helen Linde and Jaidy Michel: two renowned models, actresses and television presenters with a strong presence in Spain and internationally.

Music, featuring a performance Nuria Fergó, along with a festive atmosphere and exquisite cuisine, were the highlights of the event.

In his speech, Escarrer highlighted the "magnificent public-private collaboration in the Costa del Sol, which has allowed the area to reposition itself for more sustainable tourism, generating more and better jobs, greater respect for the destination and more value for the area".

He stated that the Costa del Sol "is a unique destination", not only for its excellent nature and climate, but also for the warmth and quality of its people, "who are truly exceptional".

After congratulating the mayor of Estepona "for the beauty and cleanliness of his town", Escarrer reiterated his commitment to Malaga and Andalucía, certain of further growth in the area.

Escarrer described the new hotel as "an icon of the Costa del Sol since its inception that now faces a bright new future".

Rocío Galán, General Manager of Meliá in Andalucía, said that, in these three months since the opening, domestic visitors have been the mainstays, though she is confident that international tourists, among them Arabs, Germans and Central Europeans, will soon join.

Galán also highlighted that the majority of the investment has focused on the complete renovation of the rooms in the former Kempinski Hotel Bahía, the new beach club and the El Burladero restaurant, which incorporates into the Collection hotels in the style of the Gran Meliá Colón in Seville. This extensive and comprehensive renovation has allowed the establishment to reposition itself in the premium segment.

Location is another major advantage. Hacienda del Mar Collection is located on the renowned 'Golden Mile', right on El Padrón beach. Its aim is "to connect guests with the local identity and the slow pace of Andalucía".

The design of the complex, with architecture that evokes a Mediterranean style with Moorish influences, dominated by terracotta that pays homage to the region's history, further enhances the sense of identity.

Art is the central theme throughout, featuring works created specifically for the hotel by German artist Stefan Szczesny. Meliá's objective is for guests to "experience a unique journey where history, art and nature come together to create unforgettable memories. This five-star hotel is an ideal base for discovering cultural treasures, playing golf on the region's best courses and celebrating memorable events in an exclusive setting," the hotel chain stated.

Light is a key element in the rooms and suites. Most offer spectacular views of the Alboran Sea, with the suites featuring private outdoor jacuzzis and the penthouse being particularly noteworthy. Outside, guests can disconnect amid an impressive 45,000 square metres of gardens. Nestled within this lush landscape are three outdoor swimming pools, with direct access to the beach and the Estepona promenade.

Hacienda del Mar Collection's cuisine is available in four distinct spaces within the complex: the nautical Neguri Beach Club on the beachfront; El Burladero, which pays homage to Andalusian tradition, with local product and star dishes such as oxtail; and Almenara and Umbral, where the former merges landscape and architecture during breakfast and the latter is the lobby bar.

Health and well-being are among the key features of this new luxury Meliá hotel. The resort boasts a new spa with treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna and a steam room. It also offers services for golfers, given its proximity to major courses.

This hotel is part of an ambitious expansion plan by the Meliá chain on the Costa del Sol, which includes an investment of more than 120 million euros in five top-tier hotels, three of which are already operational. Among them is the ME Málaga, which opened at the end of last year.

Access the broad Malaga and Costa del Sol news index