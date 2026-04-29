Estepona fire guts two motorhomes early on Wednesday morning

SUR 29/04/2026 a las 11:24h.

Two motorhomes were gutted in a fire in the early hours on Wednesday on Camino de Brijan in Estepona.

The incident occurred at 12.10am. The Andalusian emergency services received several calls reporting the fire. They immediately notified the fire department, the National Police and the Local Police.

A team from the Estepona fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the flames. Witnesses, however, called the emergency services again at around 2am to say that the fire had reignited.

After cooling down the area, the firefighters confirmed to the emergency services that they had brought it under control.

The two motorhomes burned down completely. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident.