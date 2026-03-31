Estepona drug-trafficking family clan ends up in prison

SUR Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 13:18 Share

The National Police have arrested four members of a family clan that allegedly controlled drug sales in the Los Pescadores area in Estepona. The investigation led to the arrest of two men and two women between the ages of 32 and 67.

The police launched operation 'Midas' after receiving information about drug sales in the neighbourhood in question. The investigation discovered that a family were carrying out illegal activities in their homes.

Residents had expressed their concerns that the sale of drugs in the area not only attracted more addicts but also led to an increase in property crimes associated with drug dealing.

To dismantle the clan, the Estepona police coordinated a major operation with a large number of officers and the collaboration of sniffer dog units.

The operation concluded with the execution of search warrants at two homes and the arrest of four people for their alleged involvement in drug-trafficking offenses and membership in a criminal group.

During the searches, the police seized 36 grams of cocaine base, 5,325 euros in cash and three weighing scales.

The court has already ordered the provisional imprisonment of the four detainees.