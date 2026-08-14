Estepona continues its transformation with the redevelopment of Plaza Fuerzas Armadas and its surroundings

Estepona council is continuing with the process of transforming the town. This time, the focus will be on “one of the town’s most significant ... public spaces”: Plaza Fuerzas Armadas and its surroundings, where the council has confirmed that it will carry out a comprehensive refurbishment “without delay”. The project covers Calle Fuerzas Armadas and Calle Independencia and its aim is to make the area “a landmark”, both because of its location in the town centre and “because of the significance of the neighbourhood”, according to the local council.

The town hall has planned the comprehensive refurbishment and modernisation of this space through an ‘ambitious’ series of measures. The proposed project involves a comprehensive overhaul of the water supply and drainage networks, covering both wastewater and stormwater; and the laying of natural stone to replace all the paving, as it acknowledges that “the current square and its surroundings are outdated, dilapidated and present a patchwork appearance due to the accumulation of different types of flooring”. Access areas will also be created with new ramps adapted for use by people with reduced mobility.

To ‘further enhance’ this space, work will be carried out to renovate its green areas and landscaping and to create ornamental fountains, as well as to install new street and decorative lighting, both in the green spaces and around the fountains, “in keeping with the new look of the square and its surroundings”, as detailed by the town hall. The appearance and functionality of the square will be “enhanced” with new street furniture, as part of a project that has taken into account “all the suggestions and contributions” made by local residents and representatives of the owners’ associations in the area.

Parking spaces

During the works, specific drainage and waterproofing measures will be implemented, both in the planters bordering the adjacent buildings and around the perimeter of the Peña Flamenca building. The project will not affect the number of parking spaces.

The local council has emphasised that this project will bring about “a genuine transformation” of the Fuerzas Armadas district, with “significance for the town as a whole, further consolidating the ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’ initiative”. Once the works are complete, “residents will be able to enjoy an environment that is better suited to their needs, more accessible and offering a higher quality of life”, says the town hall.