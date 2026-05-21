Estepona completes the remodelling of Parque de la Constitución and three public spaces

Estepona town hall has completed the remodelling of Parque de la Constitución and three squares, Manuel Requena 'Melilla', Las Musas and Olimpo, the latter two ... located in the Huerta Nueva neighbourhood.

The Parque de la Constitución project, which has been carried out in three phases, has involved the complete remodelling of this space, at a cost of more than 110,000 euros.

Among the actions carried out were the renovation of the fountain's hydraulic system and the installation of ornamental lighting next to the decorative water feature. In addition, the almost 2,000 square metres of walkable paving have been treated with resin and improved, and in the last phase of the work, the floor of the children's play area has been replaced to reinforce safety.

In Plaza Manuel Requena 'Melilla', the project has allowed the square, which, according to the council, "was in an obsolete state", to be recovered as a new civic and leisure space with new play and rest areas.

The result is "a more modern environment", with shade, landscaping and children's elements, as well as a new lighting network and a fountain. In short, "an open square, practically in disuse, has been completely transformed into a place to rest, meet and play", the council said.

The intervention, with a budget of around 395,000 euros, has also included the complete replacement of the paving, sewerage and water supply networks and the renovation of connections and manholes. The work is part of the plan that the council has been developing in traditional neighbourhoods to adapt them to the demands of the local residents.

Improvements in Huerta Nueva

In Plazas Las Musas and Olimpo , the work has focused on improving the paving, replacing and improving the water pipes, painting the squares and renovating the garden areas with the planting of different species of plants. In addition, new ornamental fountains have been installed in both public spaces and the existing sculptures have been restored by local artist Toby Govan. Another of the actions carried out has been the installation of ornamental lighting.

All existing parking spaces and those for people with disabilities have also been asphalted and painted. In addition, bollards have been installed in these parking spaces to prevent vehicles from encroaching onto the pavements. In order to facilitate the mobility of pedestrians and people with reduced mobility, new accesses have been created to both spaces and the pavement has been widened.

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