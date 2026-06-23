112 incident
Estepona collision disrupts A-7 traffic with five-kilometre tailback
The accident, which occurred at around 6.15am this Tuesday, caused a traffic jam and the closure of the right lane in the direction of Malaga
Rossel Aparicio
A collision between vehicles on the A-7 motorway near Estepona disrupted traffic early on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at kilometre 1057 at around 6.15am. A five-kilometre traffic jam formed as a result, forcing the closure of the right lane of the Malaga-bound carriageway.
According to the emergency services, traffic police, road maintenance crews and paramedics went to the scene near the Atalaya-Isdabe tourist area. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.
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