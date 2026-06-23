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112 incident

Estepona collision disrupts A-7 traffic with five-kilometre tailback

The accident, which occurred at around 6.15am this Tuesday, caused a traffic jam and the closure of the right lane in the direction of Malaga

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The A-7 motorway near Esteepona where the collision on Tuesday morning happened.

Rossel Aparicio

A collision between vehicles on the A-7 motorway near Estepona disrupted traffic early on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at kilometre 1057 at around 6.15am. A five-kilometre traffic jam formed as a result, forcing the closure of the right lane of the Malaga-bound carriageway.

According to the emergency services, traffic police, road maintenance crews and paramedics went to the scene near the Atalaya-Isdabe tourist area. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

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Estepona collision disrupts A-7 traffic with five-kilometre tailback

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Estepona collision disrupts A-7 traffic with five-kilometre tailback