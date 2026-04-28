Estepona brings table tennis to eight public spaces across the town

Five of the eight new ping-pong tables have already been installed.

José Carlos García Estepona 28/04/2026 a las 16:49h.

Estepona town hall is to install up to eight table tennis courts in public spaces for local communities.

The council has already begun the process of setting up the new equipment, with five of the eight tables already in place and in use. The last three are currently under construction. All this news came from Luis Gil, the councillor in charge of sports in Estepona.

The new equipment is located in various places, including the Primavera district, Plaza de los Remedios, the grounds outside the Padre Manuel cultural centre, the Blas Infante-Picasso district, Calle Guillermo Cabrera, Cancelada, Barrio Solís and Plaza Juanito Valderrama.

The councillor explained that these are eight "anti-vandalism" tennis tables, blue in colour, with a thermoplastic frame, legs and net and a 55-millimetre table top. Each table has the corresponding certification for use in accordance with current regulations.

Luis Gil stated that the municipal spend on this initiative adds up to 15,439.69 euros. He also highlighted "the many benefits of practising this sport for people of all ages" as it is "a low-impact sport that tones muscles without damaging joints and drastically improves hand-eye coordination, reflexes and mental agility". Table tennis further provides "excellent cardiovascular exercise, reduces stress and is an ally in cognitive health".

Luis Gil gave assurances that Estepona council "will continue working hard to promote sports", with the aim of enabling residents to practise sports "free of charge in different areas of the municipality, because sport and physical exercise are key to improving people's quality of life".

As such, Estepona council is fostering healthy habits by installing these much-needed facilities in public spaces to practice a sport that is inexpensive, suitable for all ages, simple and just needs two people to play.