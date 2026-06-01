Costa del Sol 112: car catches fire in underground car park and forces evacuation of five blocks of flats

SUR 01/06/2026 a las 09:40h.

A fire broke out in an underground car park in Manilva early on Monday morning, forcing the precautionary evacuation of five blocks of flats.

The fire started from a vehicle that caught fire inside the car park in the San Luis de Sabinillas area. The emergency services received the alert after 5am.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the Local Police and the Guardia Civil carried out the evacuation procedure to ensure the safety of all residents, although their exact number is unknown.

According to fire department sources, two vehicles have burnt down completely while one has suffered partial damages. Fortunately, there were no injured people.

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