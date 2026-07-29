Three migrants' bodies recovered off the coast in Estepona and Manilva

Emergency services recovered the bodies of three migrants on Tuesday at various locations along the western coast of Malaga province.

The bodies were found in ... the municipalities of Estepona and Manilva, during operations by the Guardia Civil and the maritime rescue service.

The authorities found the first body at around 1pm, 22 miles east of the coast of Estepona. A maritime rescue vessel recovered the body and took it to the port. According to sources, the deceased might have been in the sea for weeks, given the advanced state of decomposition of the body.

The second body was discovered at around 6.50pm, next to a mussel farm a few metres from the Estepona port. The authorities believe the young man was between 19 and 20 years old.

The third body, that of a man under 30 years of age, appeared in the municipality of Manilva, in the Punta Chullera area.

According to sources, two of the victims were wearing wetsuits and had diving fins on.

The judicial delegation has transferred the bodies to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga to determine the exact causes of death.

According to the government sub-delegation, all the evidence suggests that the three men were attempting to swim to Ceuta from Morocco. Sources at the maritime rescue service have stated that, in such cases, the sea currents in the area carry them towards the province of Malaga after they lose their bearings or become exhausted.

On Tuesday, the maritime rescue service rescued 39 North African migrants in Ceuta who were also swimming across the Strait. According to various media reports, they are staying at a temporary accommodation centre (CET).

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