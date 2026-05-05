21 migrants rescued and seven bodies found in sea off Almeria

The Almeria Red Cross immediate emergency response and humanitarian care teams (ERIE-AHI) attended to a total of 21 people rescued from different boats over ... the long labour day weekend in early May. It came at the end of a week in which seven bodies were rescued in the waters surrounding the Cabo de Gata-Nijar natural park.

Sources from the Red Cross confirmed to Europa Press that there were three activations of the teams to attend to groups of eight, three and ten people who were rescued at sea by the emergency services over the three days from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 May

During the previous week, the authorities located the bodies of seven other migrants at sea, almost all of whom were wearing life jackets, which could indicate that they had been shipwrecked on a small boat, although no vessel has been located and no warnings were received. The bodies of the men, of foreign origin, were found between 15 and 20 nautical miles from the coast, in areas close to the Cabo de Gata Natural Park.

The first body was found in the area of Las Salinas de Cabo de Gata on 26 April while the second was located by a merchant ship the following day some 17 miles southeast of Garrucha. On 30 April, two more bodies were found in waters near Carboneras, while the rest were located between 1 and 2 May in waters near Níjar.