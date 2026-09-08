Amateur community choir returns for autumn and winter season

Tony Bryant 08/09/2026 a las 11:32h.

After its annual summer break, the Love to Sing Choir (LTS) is preparing to restart its weekly rehearsals and launch a programme of autumn and winter concerts, bringing music, entertainment and fundraising to communities across the Costa del Sol.

Since its inception in 2018, the amateur choir has raised over 20,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes with their concerts.

The LTS is currently welcoming new members and is particularly keen to hear from experienced singers who can commit to weekly rehearsals and feel comfortable performing live.

To give prospective members an opportunity to find out more, the choir is holding an open evening at the Edufy municipal gym in Sabinillas on Wednesday 16 September at 7pm.

New concert season

The LTS will launch its new season on Friday 2 October at 7pm at the Civima theatre in Manilva with its annual fundraising concert. This year’s concert will feature much-loved songs from popular films and musicals, while once again supporting the children’s Christmas appeal organised by the Duquesa Charitable Society. Each year, the charity raises vital funds to provide local disadvantaged children with much-needed Christmas packages, helping to ensure that every child can experience the magic and joy of Christmas.

Tickets cost ten euros and are available from The Bookshop in Sabinillas, The Experience Group in Benavista, or by contacting Maggie: 628 163 977.

During October and November, the choir will perform two concerts at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona, as well as taking part in the Remembrance Day celebration in Sabinillas. The group also has a series of fundraising concerts during the lead up to Christmas to help raise funds for local charities and other deserving causes.

For further information, visit Love2SingCDS on Facebook.

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