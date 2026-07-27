112 incident
Man dies on Estepona beach after being pulled from sea
A 60-year-old swimmer has passed away despite extensive resuscitation efforts by paramedics on the Costa del Sol
A 60-year-old man has died on a Costa del Sol beach after being pulled from the sea.
Emergency services were called to Guadalmansa ... beach in Estepona shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, 26 July, following reports that a swimmer had been brought ashore.
Paramedics from the 061 Emergency Sanitary Centre and police officers rushed to the scene to assist the victim.
Despite prolonged resuscitation attempts by medical crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service.
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EmergenciesEugenio Cabezas
A spokesperson for the emergency coordinator confirmed that the judicial party was dispatched to authorise the removal of the body.
The victim was subsequently transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Málaga for a post-mortem examination.
Judicial Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of death.
Early indications suggest the man died as a result of drowning.