Twelve-year-old boy whose knee was trapped in a railing rescued by fire brigade in Estepona

Firefighters from Estepona rescued a 12-year-old boy on Sunday after his knee became stuck in the railing of a bridge over the Guadalobón ... stream.

Sources at the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB) have confirmed to SUR that the child was unable to free his leg, so the firefighters who were called to the scene had to use an angle grinder to cut through the bars and free his knee.

The 112 emergency services control room received a report of a child with a trapped leg up to his knee at around 6.15pm on Sunday 18 October. The boy was on a bridge spanning the Guadalobón stream in Estepona. It appears the child was unharmed following the firefighters’ intervention.