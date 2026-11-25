In recent years, AI (artificial intelligence) has undergone a radical shift: from something straight out of science fiction to an integral part of our everyday ... lives. This disruptive technology is set to transform the way businesses operate, improving their processes and helping them become more competitive.

Under the title 'AI for your business: from idea to action', the Museum of the Automobile and Fashion hosted on Tuesday a forum organised by SUR and BBVA, with the aim of exploring the practical possibilities of AI and its value as an ally in driving business development. The event was presented by deputy head of the Economics department at Sur Nuria Triguero.

Director of BBVA's southern division Francisco Javier Jerez highlighted at the opening of the conference that a recent OECD survey found that 54 per cent of companies using AI "report improvements in their business".

He assessed the overall impact this technology is having on companies of all kinds and across all sectors: "A revolution that is impacting companies' competitiveness, from the streamlining of internal cost-related processes to revenue-linked productivity, while also addressing critical business drivers such as the search for new markets or the quality of customer service."

"At BBVA, we are experiencing this transformation from within and we want to share that experience with our customers and support them on this exciting journey, not only through financing, but also by promoting training and the use of these new tools," Jerez said.

He cited recent initiatives at BBVA, such as providing SMEs with access to ChatGPT Business for a year so that they can familiarise themselves with how to use it. "AI is not here to replace the entrepreneur's talent and creativity, but to multiply their capabilities so they can be better and more competitive," he stated.

The following discussion focused on how businesses are experiencing the transformation driven by AI and what opportunities and support they can find along the way.

At the event spoke head of Centro de Innovación de Quantexa Flabio Costa, managing director of the ADA (Andalusian digital agency) Raúl Jiménez and head of AI projects at BBVA Spain Diego Quintanilla.

From left to right: Diego Quintanilla, Raúl Jiménez, Flabio Costa and Nuria Triguero. (Marilú Báez)

"One of the most important aspects of using AI in business is defining a strategy, determining what the objective is and which of the available tools can help us achieve it," Costa said. He highlighted the importance of "retaining the human element to validate the use of AI".

Faced with the reality that Andalucía's business sector lags behind the Spanish average in terms of AI adoption, Raúl Jiménez pointed out that "every process of change carries the risk of a digital divide".

"Our greatest concern is micro-SMEs, which have less capacity to specialise. That is where we need to get involved, by providing training, information and support throughout the entire process," Jiménez said.

"BBVA recognised the importance of digitalisation, which turned the mobile phone into the customer's remote control, and of data usage. AI will enhance this, helping us to further improve our relationship with our customers," Diego Quintanilla said.

Implementation

Raúl Jiménez stated that the first step in implementing AI is "training, because knowledge is the best way to overcome the fear of trying". He said that the ADA supports business owners by "providing an assessment of their level of digital maturity and identifying the processes in which they wish to apply AI".

"We then offer consultancy services with more specific training tailored to each case, helping them adapt the tools to each business, and we also provide ongoing support," he explained.

Flabio Costa recommended that the company "should focus on its data structure, which is where AI is built". "If it isn't robust, its results won't be very robust either. A few years ago, it was all about programming and that was a barrier for SMEs. Now it all depends on the prompt, so the important thing is to define where we want to go," Costa said.

"For AI to scale up, it cannot be a collection of isolated initiatives; it must go hand in hand with senior management and be a truly cross-organisational endeavour," Quintanilla explained. He outlined BBVA's strategy, based on two pillars: technology and data.

BBVA director for Malaga, Cordoba and Melilla José María Hernández brought the event to a close by emphasising that the real revolution "lies not in technology, but in people and in the courageous companies that are adapting to the new landscape".

"If there is one region that knows how to adapt to change, it is Andalucía: we know how to combine tradition with cutting-edge technology without losing our essence," he stated, challenging those present to leave the event with a concrete initial idea on how to start applying AI in their businesses.

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