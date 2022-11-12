SUR in English helps promote the Andalucía region world travel Market 2022 A special supplement was distributed among those present at the WTM and inside the City AM newspaper

The SUR in English supplement was handed out in the ExCel centre and inside City A.M. / SALVADOR SALAS

SUR in English was once again at the World Travel Market, supporting the Andalucía delegation by distributing the 48-page special supplement ( click to download) that was inserted in last week's edition to visitors and professionals at the ExCel centre this week.

A specially prepared supplement was also printed in London and distributed inside the free daily newspaper City A.M., available at the capital's main tube stations and transport hubs. Thousands were treated to a dose of Spanish sunshine on their Monday morning commute.