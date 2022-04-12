Is there going to be more muddy rain in Spain this Easter Tuesday? The forecast is for showers in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol. There could also be some thunderstorms, especially inland

Spain's Aemet weather agency is warning of possible rain today (Tuesday), which will be accompanied by a calima – airborne dust from the Sahara – in some places.

After a weekend of lovely weather, when many people took the opportunity to clean up after the last severe calima storm, a low-pressure trough began to affect the area on Monday. However, Aemet says it will gradually decrease and will move away from the Mediterranean on Thursday and if there is calima, it is likely to be worse in the eastern half of Andalucía.

“The density of the calima will not be very great in Malaga. Looking at the dust maps of the European model, the highest concentration will be in Almeria and Murcia; if it rains there, it could well be muddy rain,” says José Luis Escudero on his SUR Tormentas y Rayos blog.

Thunderstorms

Aemet warns of 100% probability of showers in Malaga city on Tuesday afternoon, but says the likelihood will then drop to about 35 per cent. There could be some thunderstorms, especially inland, but they are less likely on the coast and if they do occur they will be less intense. Temperatures will also improve, reaching a high of 21C and a low of 14C.