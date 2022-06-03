Earthquake in Morocco shook part of Malaga province on Thursday Spain's National Geographic Institute says the quake was noticed in Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Rincón de la Victoria and the Guadalmar area of Malaga city, and along the coast in Cadiz

An earthquake which occurred in Morocco, at a depth of 19 kilometres, could be felt in Malaga province, along the Cadiz coast and in Melilla on Thursday. The quake, with a magnitude of 4.4, was at 2.55pm, according to the National Geographic Institute website. It was followed by several after-shocks, but they were not as intense.

The Institute says people in Torre del Mar, La Cala del Moral, Torrox, Algarrobo and the Guadalmar area of Malaga city reported that they had felt the earthquake, but there does not appear to have been any material damage.

It is not uncommon for there to be seismic activity in the area near the Alborán Sea, and thousands of earthquakes are registered there every year. Most of those on the peninsula are in the southern area because it is closest to the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.